Rubina Dilaik posts romantic video for Abhinav Shukla as he shoots in Cape Town: ‘Wish I could hug you’

Rubina Dilaik posted a sweet video, dedicated to her husband Abhinav Shukla, as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She expressed her desire to hug him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik shared a cute video for Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik is missing her husband Abhinav Shukla as he is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to dedicate a romantic video to him.

In the lip-sync video, Rubina said, “I wish I could hug you right now, but I cannot. So, I am sending you this video,” and smiled. “Lovers these days @ashukla09,” her post was captioned.

Fans showered love on ‘Rubinav’, as the couple is fondly called, in the comments section. “I think this is the best I’ve seen till now,” one wrote, while another remarked, “My Whole heart.” A third said, “Rubinav is emotion.” Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Rubina, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, was with her family in Shimla when Abhinav left for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. She has now recovered.

Last month, Rubina talked about how difficult it was to be away from Abhinav, especially during her illness. “In the past, Abhinav and I have been away from each other for a good month or so when Abhinav was venturing on a long mountain trek, but with the social distancing norms due to Covid, specially for a recovering patient like me which is total isolation, and Abhinav being away for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi has just made this distance a lot more tougher for me,” she said.

“Though we talk to each other every single day over calls and video calls, there is a void of not being able to see each other in person. In these times, being with Abhinav is what I miss the most! I feel that being ill makes you want that love, comfort and those warm hugs from your partner to make you feel better, and that is exactly what I am currently craving for,” she added.

