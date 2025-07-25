Rubina Dilaik says people compare her infant twin daughters' skin tones: ‘People advise that we should apply besan’

Actor Rubina Dilaik has admitted that people often compare the skin complexions of her baby daughters, but she's having none of it. She shared that regardless of whether her daughters have fair or dusky skin, she finds both of them equally beautiful. Rubina and Abhinav got married in Shimla in June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik on daughters’ skin complexion

Rubina discussed beauty standards in her latest vlog, stressing how people compare the skin tone of her 20-month-old twin daughters.

Rubina said, “My one baby is little dusky, the other one is fair... and people come and compare, which is so bad. But I always tell them that my daughter is beautiful, forget fair or dusky. And I tell them, never bring this comparison into my home.”

Rubina also revealed that she ignores the unsolicited advice and home remedies shared by relatives, saying, “Sometimes, even our family members and relatives advise that we should try applying dal paste or besan to lighten her complexion, but I tell them not to even think about it. My daughters are very beautiful."

The actor, who is married to Abhinav Shukla, mentioned that she's been actively teaching her daughters to be confident and comfortable in their own skin from a very young age.

"They are still very young to understand, but I always whisper to them, 'You're beautiful just the way you are, you are strong, you are fearless'. This is how we build the psychology. It took me 30+ years to realise it, but I want my daughters to know it right from the start," she stated.

About Rubina and Abhinav

Rubina and Abhinav got married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in September 2023. On 27 December 2023, sharing pictures with their babies and some photos of the festivities at home, the couple wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old Today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”

Last year in October, Rubina and Abhinav introduced their twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva to the world on the first day of Navratri. “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J) . Thank you all for waiting patiently,” they wrote on Instagram while sharing the pictures.