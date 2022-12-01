Rubina Dilaik rubbishes pregnancy rumours: I’m aware people are going to talk about my life, my personal equations

Soon after Rubina Diliak and husband Abhinav Shukla were spotted entering a building that also has a pregnancy clinic, rumours about her expecting a child started doing the rounds. But the TV was quick to take Twitter to clear the air in the wittiest manner: “Misconception about the conception… @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting,” she wrote.

Talking to us, the Shakti actor says that rumours like these don’t bother her much. “I take it with a pinch of salt and laugh it off. Because of this whole incident, I got a good picture with Abhinav, and that’s all (laughs). And by addressing the rumours on Twitter, I got a good laugh and I am sure the readers will too. I don’t get affected by them,” she maintains.

Dilaik also admits to the fact that as a public figure, her life is out there in the public eye and there’s only so much she can keep private. “I’m absolutely aware that people are going to talk about my life and my personal equations. It’s my choice how I want to react to it and I chose to react with fun and admiration. I do not like to be grumpy on such statements as I don’t take them very intensely or personally. Moreover, everyone has the freedom to express and that’s fine by me.”

As for people making random assumptions about her personal life every now and then, the actor, who shot to fame with the TV show Choti Bahu feels that it’s their way of thinking and she can’t do much about it. “If I think about what everybody thinks about me or talks about me, that’s not possible. Life does not happen like that. I definitely don’t function like that,” she concludes.