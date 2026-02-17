Rupali Ganguly backs Anupamaa’s male abuse track: ‘There are a lot of unspoken things’

Actor Rupali Ganguly has applauded the makers of her show Anupamaa for bringing the rarely discussed issue of male abuse to the forefront, saying it is a conversation that deserves far more attention. Rupali noted that such narratives help break stereotypes around abuse and encourage a more inclusive dialogue. Launched in 2020, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is one of the most successful Indian television shows.

Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa raising ‘male abuse’ issues In the latest episode of the show, Moti Baa’s niece Kirti is seen portraying the image of an ideal wife to her husband Kapil in public, while behind closed doors she secretly manipulates, blackmails, and emotionally torments him. Later, Anupamaa is seen exposing Kirti’s truth in front of the family.

Talking about the track focusing on abuse that men go through, Rupali said, “The makers of Anupamaa need to be applauded for bringing up topics and for speaking about topics that are still taboo and still spoken in hushed tones in our society.”

“They are bringing that into light and using Anupamaa as a mouthpiece speaking against atrocities and against men. There are a lot of unspoken things that happen in society that need to be spoken about, and I am so proud to be a part of DKP, of Rajanji's vision, and to be his mouthpiece, to be the mouthpiece of the writers who have very boldly taken up these issues to highlight,” she added.

Rupali is proud that the show has always been associated with raising a voice for what is happening in society, be it a "farmer-related topic, topic around not bargaining on Diwali, adjustments, feeding the stray animals, or feeding grains to birds".

The actor feels the show has always tried to “send a message across to the society, trying to empower parents, trying to empower women, trying to show the right path to children”. “So it is very heartwarming and very proud for me that I get to voice this thought out of the makers, which is talking about male abuse, husband abuse, domestic violence, and the husband being the victim," she concluded.