Rupali Ganguly in her latest Instagram post.
Rupali Ganguly gives a sneak peek into her makeup room, urges fans to 'please ignore the Monisha mess'

  • Rupali Ganguly gave a sneak peek into the "Monisha mess" in the corner of her makeup room. Check out her latest post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Actor Rupali Ganguly channelled Monisha vibes as she shared a new picture on Instagram late Sunday. Rupali, who is currently seen on the popular drama show, Anupamaa, first rose to fame with the comic series, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Rupali's character in the show, Monisha Sarabhai, was often the target of jokes for maintaining a messy house.

She captioned it, "Smile is the best make up anyone can wear Missing my make up room ( pls ignore the Monisha mess ) Missing my sets and missing my fur babies on the sets #makeuproom #sets #rupaliganguly #blessed #instadaily #instapost #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

A fan wondered if her latest serial, Anupamaa is set for a closure and wrote, "Mam anupama khtm hone Wala h na ?? (Maam, Anupamaa is about to end, right)?"

Rupali often treats her fans to behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from her sets. She also keeps sharing pictures with her husband, Ashwin K Verma.

Earlier on Monday, Rupali posted a picture of herself from the popular show Anupamaa and captioned it, "MONDAY = New Day , New Week , New Goals ..... NEW ME Prayers for all of us to have a fabulous week ahead #mondaymotivation #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #blessed #instadaily #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

Rupali had shared a behind-the-scenes video last week to showcase how her director "creates magic".

Rupali's show, Anupamaa, has been ruling the charts ever since it premiered last year. It remained on top of the BARC listing for most-viewed Hindi shows. However, the ratings slid down over the past week, triggering rumours that the show may go off air.

Also read: Sudha Chandran pens note after father KD Chandran's death

Anupamaa slid to the number two position and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin topped the list last week. Responding to the development, Rupali told a leading daily recently, "Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It is a good thing. Other shows must also get the opportunity to go ahead). It encourages us to work harder."

