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Sanjeev Kapoor demanded higher pay than Akshay Kumar for MasterChef India, walked away when producers refused

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor declined to judge MasterChef India initially due to unmet demands for higher pay than Akshay Kumar. 

Jun 23, 2026 06:57 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor remains one of the biggest names in the culinary world in India. In a recent interaction, he revealed that he was approached to judge MasterChef India when the cooking reality show was first launched in the country. However, he refused to join the show because one of his key demands was not met.

Sanjeev wanted to be paid more than Akshay Kumar

Sanjeev Kapoor wanted to be paid more than Akshay Kumar.

Speaking to Culinary Culture, Sanjeev revealed that he demanded to be paid more than Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, even if it was by just 1. However, his demand was not met, which is why he refused to be a part of the show.

He said, “When they first came to me, they did not meet my condition. My condition was that I should be paid more than Akshay Kumar, just one rupee more. This was the first season, and there was nobody else who could do it but me. It was quite obvious. But when they came to me, I said, ‘There is a condition.’ They did not agree, and I didn’t want to compromise. I was happy with my decision."

How Sanjeev ended up judging the show

Sanjeev had previously spoken about the same incident in an interview with Siddharth Kannan a year ago. During the interaction, he explained why he was so adamant about being paid more than Akshay.

“Akshay is a dear friend, a brilliant guy and a great professional," he said. “When they approached me for the show, I said, ‘Very good, I am very happy, but I have only one condition. Whatever you are paying him, I will charge one rupee more.’ This is my field," he had said.

 
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