Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious, savoury boondi ki sabzi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

While boondi is more popular as a dessert, it is also often enjoyed as a savoury snack. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor takes it a step further by turning it into a sabzi, to be enjoyed as a vegetarian main course. Sanjeev Kapoor's boondi ki sabzi recipe can be prepared in minutes. (sanjeevkapoor.com)

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The signature boondi ki sabzi recipe that the chef shared on his blog is very easy to prepare, requiring a preptime of approximately five minutes and a cooking time of around 10 to 15 minutes. The quantities of ingredients listed here are sufficient to serve four.

Detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for boondi ki sabzi 200 grams salted boondi

3 spring onions with greens

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

1½ teaspoons asafoetida (hing)

1½ teaspoons turmeric powder (haldi)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1½ teaspoons coriander powder (dhaniya)

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish Method of preparation First, chop spring onion bulbs and greens finely, and keep them aside. Next, heat oil in a non-stick kadai. To it, add cumin seeds and once the seeds start to change colour, add asafoetida (hing), spring onion bulbs and greens. Mix and sauté the ingredients for two to three minutes. Then add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder to the kadai and mix well. After the masala has been well mixed and cooked, add the salted boondi and some more salt to taste. Mix them well. As the boondi gets cooked, add coriander leaves to the kadai and mix well. Add two to three tablespoons of water as well, then mix and cook for three to four minutes. After cooking is complete, transfer the dish into a serving bowl, garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. As a chef, Sanjeev Kapoor became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted on television in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels and opened restaurants across the globe. In 2017, Sanjeev Kapoor was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He makes occasional guest appearances on MasterChef India as a judge.

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