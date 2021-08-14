Shagufta Ali offered film after she spoke of financial, health issues: 'It is a small role but an important one'

Actor Shagufta Ali has begun working on a new film. In a new interview, she said that she was offered a role in a film titled Sumeru, which she has accepted.

Earlier this year, Shagufta Ali had spoken about how she had been in financial trouble for a while and had exhausted all her savings. She also spoke about her health issues. Shagufta had said how she sold off her car and jewellery to get over her crisis but the pandemic had only made the matters worse. She had said how her work had dwindled in the past four years.

Speaking to a leading daily, she has now revealed that an old colleague of hers offered her a small but significant role in his film. She was quoted as saying: "My friend Avinash Dhyani offered me a role for his film Sumeru which I agreed to do although it is a small role but an important one."

She further said that her doctors had given her an okay. “As am undergoing treatment for my eyes, my doctors allowed me to do as it was not a big role and the lights used in these are not as harsh as it used to be in the past.”

Shagufta has been undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer for the last 20 years and was diagnosed with diabetes six years ago.

Hearing about her struggle, a number of her industry colleagues had come forward and offered help. Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Sumeet Raghavan, Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh and Neena Gupta, her co-star and director of Saans had come forward to help.

She told PTI, "When they got to know I was going through financial woes, both Sumeet and Sushant, who call me 'Shagufta aapa', came forward and helped me. Even the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) reached out to me. They will be doing whatever best they can."

"It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support," Shagufta further told PTI.

Shagufta later received a ‘donated a generous amount’ from director Rohit Shetty. This was confirmed by Ashok Pandit, filmmaker and president of Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) to Pinkvilla in an interview. Later, Shagufta also received ₹5 lakh after an appearance on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane.