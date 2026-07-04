‘Shah Rukh Khan has main character energy’: Kangana Ranaut says Dheeraj Dhoopar lacks that, is only getting sidelined

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut arrived in Lock Upp season 2 as ‘Janta ki Awaaz’ in the sixth episode. She picked each of the 15 contestants one by one and commented on their performance in the first week. She also schooled Dheeraj Dhoopar and said that he does not have any quality to compare himself with Shah Rukh Khan. (Also read: Akanksha Chamola breaks down, reveals she was bisexual before marriage to Gaurav Khanna)

What Kangana said in Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut compared Shah Rukh with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

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Kangana picked Dheeraj and said, “Tumne toh kaha tha tum Shah Rukh Khan ho? Shah Rukh Khan mein sabse badi baat kya hain? He has the main character energy. Kamal hain tum mein main character energy hain hi nahi bilkul bhi. Side mein... side mein... side mein... sideline hotey jaa rahe ho bilkul (You said you are Shah Rukh Khan. His biggest quality is that he has main character energy. Its unbelievable that you do not have any of that main character energy and you are getting pushed into the sidelines).”

Dheeraj defended himself and said that whatever game he has played in the first week is part of his personality. Co-host Farah Khan said that the only spark she saw in his personality is when he lashed out at co-contestant Shreya Kalra during the task a few days ago. Farah then said that Dheeraj is getting influenced by his cellmate Ram Kapoor, who is lazy and spends his time snoring.

What happened in Judgement Day in Lock Upp?

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana then lashed out at Ram Kapoor and said why did he even come on the show if he does not want to take it seriously, probably thinking that he is too big of a name over here. Ram acknowledged his mistakes and said he will do better in the upcoming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana then lashed out at Ram Kapoor and said why did he even come on the show if he does not want to take it seriously, probably thinking that he is too big of a name over here. Ram acknowledged his mistakes and said he will do better in the upcoming days. {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago Dheeraj's wife, Vinny, defended him and said that the actor is not hungry for screentime and negativity. She went on to add that Dheeraj has won a lot of awards and he has proved his merit for years so there is no point in making accusations. He is loved by many and is considered as the Shah Rukh Khan of Television, she said. “You win the show when you win hearts, when you win tasks,” she added. Vinny called Shreya Kalra delusional and that she can never win the show like this.

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. Shrestha was eliminated in the first week. It is streaming on Netflix.