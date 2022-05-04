Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh, her husband Varun Alagh buy swanky Audi e-tron worth 1.19 cr, See pic

Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh shared a picture with her husband Varun Alagh and their new car on Instagram. In the photo, Ghazal and Varun are seen posing with a red Audi e-tron electric car worth ₹1.19 crore. Fans congratulated the Mamaearth founders for the new four-wheeler in the comments section of the post. Also Read: Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh welcomes her second baby with husband Varun, calls the newborn 'baby shark'. See pic

Sharing a picture, Ghazal wrote, “Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-Tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It's all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era.” In the picture, a smiling Varun and Ghazal are seen posing with the car, as they twinned in black.

One person commented, “Both of you, and your car look amazing.” Another one said, “Nice car.” While many dropped heart emojis and congratulatory wishes in the comments section, one person asked, “Will you be one of the sharks in Shark Tank India Season 2??”

Varun and Ghazal founded Mamaearth in 2016. In a 2018 interview with Banana Vista, Ghazal revealed that they found the company, after struggling to find safe products for her son Agastya.

She said, “It all started 3 years back, with the birth of our son, Agastya. We realized the need for safe products and their unavailability in the Indian market. We were seeking the help of our friends and family traveling abroad to bring natural products for us. And we were not alone, we came across a lot of people who were doing the same. That is when we thought of researching the Indian market for the best ingredients and Safety standards that we want for our babies. We decided to take matters into our hands & do this not just for our baby but for all the babies out there. That is how Mamaearth came into being.”

Apart from Ghazal, Shark Tank India also featured business personalities. BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Aman Gupta, and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal were all part of the show

