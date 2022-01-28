Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh reveals to Humans of Bombay how investor refused to meet her: 'He wanted to talk with a man'

Shark Tank India-fame Vineeta Singh has opened up on her battles with sexism and naysayers in the business world in a new interaction. The entrepreneur is currently appearing as one of the seven 'sharks' on Shark Tank India, the new reality TV show airing on Sony TV.

Vineeta is the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics and has recently found more fame through her appearance on the Indian version of Shark Tank. It is a show on which budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a group of self-made entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’ and seek their investment.

In a post shared by Facebook page Humans of Bombay on Friday, Vineeta recounts her journey as a woman entrepreneur when she had to face her share of casual sexism. "I invested my own money and even got funded! But being a woman in a ‘man’s world’ had its challenges–once, an investor refused to hold a meeting just with me. He wanted to have the business talk with a ‘man’. But I decided to let my work do the talking," she is quoted as saying in the post.

In the interaction, Vineeta also recounts how it was her love for running that kept her sane when her business faced setbacks. "I continued to run. I even completed the Ironman Triathlon! That win kept me going, especially when the company ran out of funds," she says further.

Towards the end of the post, Vineeta mentions that despite her achievements, people still question her choices but she adds that it's all worth it. "It’s been 5 years since; we’re now a team of over 1500–75% of which are women! And I’m continuing to do everything I love. I run my company, I’ve run marathons even when I was 6 months pregnant and run circles around my children. Still, people question my choices. I’m often asked, ‘How will you raise 2 kids and run a company?’ But why is it so tough to believe that a woman can play more than 1 role? I walk into the office with my files in one hand and my baby in another. The juggle is real, but it’s also totally worth it.”

Apart from Vineeta, Shark Tank India also includes six other sharks- Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

