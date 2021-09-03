Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz remembers Sidharth Shukla: 'Will try to become like you'

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha paid a tribute to her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla hours after his funeral. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 13 winner along with a note.

In the post, Shehbaz called Sidharth his ‘sher’ and said that he will aim at becoming like him. “Mera Sher, you are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you not, love you," his message read.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz accompanied Shehnaaz to the funeral. The last rites took place in Mumbai. Videos of Shehbaz and Shehnaaz arriving at the Oshiwara crematorium were shared by the media present there. In them, Shehnaaz broke down in the car while Shehbaz tried to console her. Shehnaaz soon joined Sidharth's family, friends and other television personalities present at the crematorium.

Jasleen Matharu, who was among those who visited Sidharth's house to pay her last respects, told Pinkvilla that Shehnaaz is 'not in a good state'. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Jasleen said, "She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaaz who is thankfully there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, referred to as SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz had declared to the world that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor. The rumoured couple recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 together.

While initial reports suggested that Sidharth suffered a heart attack, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.