Shehnaaz Gill says she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams: 'There are very few families...'

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13, Shehnaaz Gill will talk about how she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams. She will mark her presence on Senior Citizen Special episode of Indian Idol on Saturday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. While talking to contestant Debosmita Roy, she will be seen opening up about few families not being supportive of working women and how difficult it gets for women to achieve their goals. (Also read: Anu Aggarwal says her shots were deleted from Indian Idol 13 episode: 'I spoke enough but not a word was shown')

Sony shared the promo of the upcoming episode on social media. In a conversation with Indian Idol contestant Debosmita Roy, Shehnaaz said, "There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (In order to fulfill my dreams, I ran away from my home). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

She continued further and said, "I recently took my mother on her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”

Her new song Ghani Sayani with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square was released on December 5, 2022. Fans praised their song, some even found it really addictive. Many also gave a shoutout to Shehnaaz's Haryanvi accent. Ghani Sayani was directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. The song was sung by Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square.

Shehnaaz shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13. She was rumoured to be in relationship with Sidharth Shukla who went on to win the show but died of a cardiac arrest last year. Recently, she shared a few romantic pictures with Sidharth, on his birth anniversary with an emotional message. She wrote, “I will see you again (heart emoticon and angel emoji) 12 12” on Instagram.

Shehnaaz recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others marked their presence on her show to promote their movies. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hedge. The film is slated to be released in 2023.

