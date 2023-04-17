Shehnaaz Gill says she was ‘least paid’ contestant on Bigg Boss 13: 'Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi...'

Shehnaaz Gill has said that hers was the 'lowest' payment on Bigg Boss 13, when she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She added that she eventually emerged as the most ‘expensive’ one. Shehnaaz was speaking on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, and Salman was also present. (Also read| Shehnaaz jokes with Raghav and Siddharth on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set. Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.(pinterest)

On the show, Kapil said that Shehnaaz featured on Salman's reality show (Bigg Boss 13) and is now making her Bollywood debut with Salman's film. The comedian jokingly asked Shehnaaz if she joined the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to extract some payment dues from the Bollywood actor.

Shehnaaz smiled as she told him, "Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very less in that show. I was hired as lest-paid contestant, but came out as the most expensive one)." Shehnaaz's statement brought huge smiles on the faces of Salman and Kapil.

Salman and Shehnaaz, alongwith Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Sukhbir appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Vinali Bhatnagar also accompanied them.

Apart from the actors, who appeared on the show, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh, among a few others. It is directed by Farhad Samji and is set for a theatrical release on April 21.

After her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz became a household name - thanks to her antics on the show, and her equation with season's winner, the late Sidharth Shukla. She then appeared in a few music videos.

Shehnaaz made her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, and is now making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a new video that she shared online, Shehnaaz said that plays the character of Sukoon in the upcoming film.

