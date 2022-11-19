Shehnaaz Gill scolds bodyguard for pushing fans away as they crowd her for pics, says 'don’t repeat this'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is in Dubai for an event. A video of the actor meeting fans was shared online. In the clip, Shehnaaz can be seen getting upset with her bodyguard for pushing her fans away after they surrounded her for pictures. Seeing Shehnaaz Gill asking the bodyguard to ‘relax’ and not stop people from coming close to her for clicking photos, the fans started clapping for the actor. Reacting to a video of the interaction, many on social media also applauded Shehnaaz for respecting her fans, and taking pictures with them despite the chaos. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill blushes as she dances with Guru Randhawa, fans react

In the video shared on a fan page on Twitter, Shehnaaz, who was dressed in an orange outfit, was surrounded by excited fans wanting to take selfies with her as she waited for the lift. After her bodyguard pushed a fan away from Shehnaaz as they took a picture together, the actor told him, “Guys relax, what happened? I want to take photos with my fans.” Moments later, fans started clapping for her, after Shehnaaz was seen looking at her security, and saying, “Kya problem kya hai, panic kyun ho rahe ho? Kya karne aaye hain woh yahan pe, (bas) photo lene (what is the problem, why are you creating panic? Fans are here just to take some pictures).”

#ShehnaazGill: She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.🤍🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/JcWucSVEIP — 𝘙𝘐𝘑𝘈♡ (@jaadafahoo) November 18, 2022

Shehnaaz then told her fans to not panic and that she would take pictures with all of them. “Sabko photo milegi (everyone will get a photo). Guys, I am here,” Shehnaaz told her fans. The actor was then seen taking her fans' phones and clicking the selfies herself. Towards the end of the video, Shehnaaz told her security team to ensure a similar treatment of her fans was not repeated. She said, “Ye repeat nahi karna (don’t repeat this).”

Reacting the to the video, a person tweeted, “So proud of her... she understands the feelings of all her fans, how emotional they are about her and are coming to these events for her… May God bless her and protect her from all harm.” Another one tweeted, “That's why I love Shehnaaz Gill… she respects her fans and she know the value of their love… always stay like this.”

On Friday, singer Guru Randhawa had dropped a video of himself dancing to his song Moon Rise with Shehnaaz during an outing in Dubai. The singer had also asked fans if they should work together in a music video.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in a film by Sajid Khan, which will also feature John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

