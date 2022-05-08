Shehnaaz Gill shares inspiring message at Brahma Kumaris event: 'Sons, daughters can both make you happy if raised well'

Shehnaaz Gill has said that girls shouldn't be referred to as soft and delicate. She also spoke about the lessons that bad experiences in life can teach you, as well as the importance of having confidence in yourself. Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill gives Salman Khan a kiss, tells him 'chhod ke aao mujhe' as he drops her to her car. Watch

The actor recently delivered a speech on girl empowerment as she attended an event for Brahma Kumaris. She was invited to launch the Empowerment of Girl Child campaign by the women-led spiritual organisation.

In a video from the event shared by a paparazzo account, Shehnaaz is seen talking about the need for equal treatment for boys and girls. She said, "Tumhari zindagi mein tumne accha sikhaya hoga na to tumhe sukh beta bhi de sakta hai aur beti bhi de sakti hai. Ladkiyon ko soft, delicate, innocent bolna band karo. Hum bechariyan bilkul bhi nahi hain (If you have taught them well then a boy or a girl both can give you happiness. Stop calling girls soft, delicate, innocent. We are not helpless at all)."

In another video from the event, Shehnaaz called herself pure. Asked how does she have such high thinking at a young age, she said, "Meri soch isliye acchi hai kyunki mai pure hu...Mai na bahot hi acchi hu. Mai pata hai kyu bolti hu apne aap ko acchi? Kyunki main sach mein acchi hu, bas (My thoughts are good because I am pure...I am a very good person, and you know why I call myself good, because I am good in reality, that's it)."

Fans applauded Shehnaaz's comments on the internet. A fan wrote, "A beautiful and genuine soul," while another commented, "Love you and proud of you." A third one wrote, "She inspires me a lot really a lot. I love her because she is beautiful inside out."

It is rumoured that Shehnaaz will soon make her Bollywood debut in a film that will also star Salman Khan. She will reportedly star opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film.

