Shilpa Agnihotri says ‘broken marriage’ took a toll on Kushal Punjabi: ‘Bohot upset tha woh’

It's been more than three years since actor Kushal Punjabi's death and his industry friends Shilpa Agnihotri and Apurva Agnihotri continue to struggle every time they think about him. In a recent interview, the couple recalled meeting Kushal a night before he was found dead in his apartment. During the conversation, Shilpa also asserted that Kushal was upset about his broken marriage. Also read: Kushal Punjabi’s wife issues joint statement with his parents Shilpa Agnihotri and Apurva Agnihotri were close friends of late actor Kushal Punjabi.

Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on December 26 in 2019. A note was also recovered from the site as he took his own life, as per police. Reportedly, the actor's failed marriage with his wife Audrey Dolhen drove him to the edge. The two got married in 2015.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Shilpa Agnihotri said, “Obviously the broken marriage took a huge toll on him. Bohot, bohot, bohot upset tha woh (he was very upset). It's a big deal when one gets separated from their kid. We are all parents now, we know, broken marriage plus not being close to your child…Him telling me that I am going through this…Even in your worst scenario, one wouldn't think he would do something like this.”

“He was with us, the night before the incident,” Shilpa added in Hindi. "He was absolutely fine. He even got a gift for Shilpa from Hong Kong. This phase is unpredictable, you cannot interpret just by looking at the surface, what the other person is thinking. This is a spur-of-the-moment decision. Suddenly you feel this is not worth it. Then you just leave. Nobody wants me here, I am not needed, wanted or loved," said Apurva.

The couple said although Kushal had shared his thoughts with them, however, his action was beyond their imagination. Apurva and Shilpa also revealed that Kushal wanted to shift to Andheri so stay close to them. The couple said they made sure to visit Kushal at least three days a week.

Kushal Punjabi rose to fame after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka, and went on to participate in shows like Fear Factor, Paisa Bhari Padega and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Kushal worked in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Crazy Cukkad Family.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:



If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON