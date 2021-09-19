Shilpa Shetty threatens to leave Super Dancer 4: ‘Aukaat nahi hai humari’

Shilpa Shetty has been judging Super Dancer 4 with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu for months now. While her famous ‘super se upar’ compliment doubles up as a constant encouragement for contestants, she went a step further in the recent episode when she said she was no longer capable of judging such remarkable performances.

In a clip from a recent episode of the dance reality show, featuring Govinda and Chunky Panday as guests, a contestant named Pari and her ‘Super Guru’ Pankaj drew inspiration from Michael Jackson for their performance. They replicated a few of his iconic dance moves, including his famous moonwalk, as they performed to Kya Lagti Hai Haye Rabba from the film Dulhe Raja.

The performance left the judges impressed. While Chunky said, “Oh baap re (Oh my god)!” Shilpa said, “Main ye show chod ke jaa rahi hoon, aukaat nahi hai humari (I'm leaving this show, I'm incapable of judging this).”

The episode also featured the contestants dancing to hit songs picturised on Govinda and Chunky, and receiving praises from the both of them.

Shilpa had to take a break from the show on two occasions. The first time was when Shilpa's family, including her children and husband Raj Kundra, were diagnosed with Covid-19. The second time was back in July when Raj was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. He has been accused of producing and circulating porn clips through his Hotshots app. After remaining absent from the show for weeks, she returned to the sets in August.

Following her return, Anurag told Zoom TV, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”