Shiv Shakti actor Yogesh Mahajan dies at 44 due to cardiac arrest, Suzanne Bernert remembers ‘wonderful human being’

Television actor Yogesh Mahajan, who was part of the ongoing show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. As per Republicworld.com, the 44-year-old actor died on Sunday in Mumbai. The actor is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son. The last rites of Yogesh Mahajan was performed on Monday.

What happened to Yogesh Mahajan

Reportedly, when Yogesh didn't reach the sets of his show, the crew members got worried, called him several times and then reached his home in Umergaon. As per the report, Yogesh was found unconscious and rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

Family issued statement

The family members issued an official statement, “It is with profound grief we would like to inform you about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Yogesh Mahajan. He left for his heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest, on 19th Jan 2025. This unexpected loss has come as a devastating shock to the entire family, friends, and well-wishers." The last rites was performed on Monday morning in Mumbai.

Suzanne Bernert opens up about Yogesh

As per a Times of India report, Yogesh's co-star Suzanne Bernert said, “I can't believe it ...such a wonderful human being and actor ..we had intense scenes but off camera it was great fun! Always positive he was and I am shocked sitting in Hyderabad with the news.”

"Many times we travelled in his or our car ...and had deep conversations... I am sad we lost touch through work. It's normal for one to move on from project to project but the impact of the bonding stays. Om Shanti my friend and so sorry for his family," she added.

More about Yogesh's career

Yogesh is known for shows such as Jai Shri Krishna (2008), Adaalat (2010) and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (2011). He was also seen in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Ayushmann Bhava, Antarpravaah, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert.

Fans also saw him in films including Kalubai Pavli Navsala and Kanbai Mahi Navsachi. Yogesh was essaying the role of Shukracharya in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav before his death.