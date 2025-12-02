Shraddha Arya finally reveals the faces of her twins on their first birthday: 'Our tiny tornadoes are officially 1'

Television actor Shraddha Arya marked a special milestone as she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her twins, finally giving fans a full glimpse of their adorable faces. Taking to Instagram, the Kundali Bhagya star shared a perfect family portrait, proudly introducing her children, Siya and Shaurya, alongside her husband, Rahul Nagpal. Shraddha Arya reveals twins' faces in heartwarming birthday celebration as they turn one.

Shraddha Arya celebrates her twins' first birthday

In the photos, Shraddha looked radiant in a peach frilled dress, while Rahul complemented her in a pink suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Little Shaurya wore a pink shirt with blue pants and a tiny bow tie, and Siya matched the pastel theme in a pink and blue floral frock.

The carousel featured snapshots from the intimate celebration: a beautifully decorated setup with balloons, a rainbow cake, and a charming banner that read, “Siya and Shaurya Are One-derful.” Another caption on the post declared, “Siya & Shaurya, our tiny tornadoes, are officially one!”

Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. Some expressed pure joy at finally seeing the twins' faces after waiting an entire year, while others showered blessings on the family and wished the little ones a lifetime of happiness.

Shraddha, who was last seen in Kundali Bhagya, the popular spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya that aired on Zee TV until December 2024, has always shared glimpses of her life as a new mother.

Shraddha and Rahul's relationship

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal tied the knot on 16 November 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in New Delhi, just three days after their engagement on 13 November 2021. The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for about a year before deciding to marry, keeping their romance largely private until the wedding. Nearly three years later, in September 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first child. On 29 November 2024, Shraddha and Rahul welcomed twins. Over the past year, she has posted multiple snapshots of the twins, although she often kept their faces partially hidden.