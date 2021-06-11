Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shweta Tiwari bombards Rahul Vaidya with adjectives, he responds: 'Stop reading books and learning new words'

Shweta Tiwari has called Rahul Vaidya 'affable, agreeable and amiable person of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari poses with Rahul Vaidya in Cape Town.

Actor Shweta Tiwari, who is currently shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, has bombarded fellow contestant, singer Rahul Vaidya with a set of compliments. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a series of pictures with Rahul posing for the camera from the South African capital.

Shweta Tiwari can be seen wearing a royal blue and neon green top paired with black shorts and a blue jacket tied around her waist. Rahul Vaidya is seen wearing an all-white outfit paired with a peach jacket. She captioned the post, "The Affable,Agreeable and Amiable person of kkk11 @rahulvaidyarkv."

Reacting to her post, Rahul commented, "Basically you are calling me a “A” person ... and stop reading books and learning new new words."

Rahul Vaidya commented on Shweta Tiwari's post.

Fans poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Post more pictures with rahul we love ur bond" while another said, "Rahul and you both r looking osm together". A third fan said, "Wow supb clicks God bless u both." "Yes shweta Agree with you," commented another.

Recently, Shweta had revealed that she has acquired the nickname "mumma" on the sets of the show. In an Instagram video, Shweta is seen getting her makeup done and asks the makeup man, "So you promise you will make me look prettier?" He responds, "oh yes, mumma!" following which the actor looks at the camera and says, "So, by the way, if you guys do not know. My nickname, here, in Khatron Ke Khiladi is 'mumma'. Everybody calls me 'mumma'."

"So I am the mumma, 'jagat mumma' of Fear Factor. Mother of Africa," she adds while everyone is left in splits. She had also posted the video clips on her Instagram Stories.

She, along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen are shooting for the show.

