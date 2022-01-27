Shweta Tiwari in trouble over remark on God while talking about her innerwear, MP minister Narrotam Mishra wants probe

Shweta Tiwari has landed into trouble after her recent remark, referring to God while taking about her innerwear did not go down well with some. Shweta Tiwari was speaking at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday as part of a promotional event for her upcoming web show, Show Stopper.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours. When asked about the actor's statement, Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

A video of Shweta's statement went viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. Shweta made a statement, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).”

Show Stopper is a show about fashion which stars Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a 'bra fitter'. Sourabh is best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in in the mythological show, Mahabharat. It is believed Shweta was talking in reference to Sourabh's famous character. Show Stopper also stars Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi. All of them were present at the press conference.

Shweta was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday upon her return from Bhopal. She was in a pink crop top and blue pants.

Shweta was last seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had also appeared in the web show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, also starring Varun Badola. Her daughter Palak Tiwari is also a part of the industry now after her appearance in the hit number, Bijlee. She will also be seen in the film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

(With PTI inputs)

