Shweta Tiwari says Palak Tiwari had to do household chores for extra pocket money: ‘ 1000 for cleaning bathroom, dishes’

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently spoke about her relationship with daughter Palak Tiwari and revealed that they are like friends. In a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their YouTube channel Bharti TV, Shweta also opened up about her parenting style, revealing how she used to track Palak's phone and made her do household chores in exchange for money. Shweta Tiwari opens up about her parenting style with Palak Tiwari.

Shweta said that she wasn’t strict, but there were some rules. She spoke about the importance of discipline and punctuality in Palak’s life, especially when it comes to setting boundaries. She explained that if Palak promised to return home by 1 am, then she should be at the doorstep at that time — not just leaving the party.

Shweta Tiwari on tracking Palak's phone

She admitted to tracking Palak's phone and added, "I was a little scared that she is a girl and the society is weird. Even though she doesn't drink, people around her did. She got her first phone when she came to college. She was 16 when she got her makeup. She used to go without makeup to school functions."

Shweta Tiwari on managing Palak Tiwari's finances

Shweta recalled how she used to manage Palak’s spending and said, "She was given a budget. For instance, I allowed her to spend ₹25,000 and if she went from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, she knew that she would be asked to do household chores to compensate for it. There was a full list of chores. For cleaning her bathroom, she would get ₹1,000, ₹500 for making the bed, and ₹1,000 for doing the dishes. So she would do all of these things, and when she knew she was going to go over budget, she would do extra chores beforehand."

Shweta made her mark in the television industry with her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She went on to participate in Bigg Boss season 4 and emerged as the winner of the show. With memorable characters like Sweety Ahluwalia in Parvarrish, Bindiya Thakur in Begusarai, Guneet Sikka Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Aparajita Singh in Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta became one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television.

Now, Shweta’s daughter Palak is carving her path in Bollywood. The actor made her debut in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, the film turned out to be a box office disappointment, earning only ₹184.6 crore worldwide. She next featured in The Bhootnii alongside Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy and was last seen in the movie Romeo S3. She is yet to announce her next project.