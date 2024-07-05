Shweta Tiwari takes a dig at unrealistic TV shows, says she would never do them: ‘People hanging from kites!’

What Shweta said

During the conversation, Shweta said, "The content back then was better. Nowadays, it seems like anything goes. You have scenes with people getting locked in safes, and it just doesn't feel real. Even back in the day, we had storylines involving large sums of money, like characters talking about crores of rupees. While that wasn't entirely realistic either, viewers could still connect with the idea of wealthy individuals existing. We have characters surviving snake bites without any repercussions, or people hanging from kites! I even saw a scene where a girl spins and falls on a curtain, only to have it somehow wrap around her neck."

'The shows I did never had these unrealistic sequences'

Shweta went on to add that she would definitely decline from doing such scenes, and said, “I would simply ask, 'What's happening here? I can't do this.' The shows I did never had these unrealistic sequences. The costumes, scripts, and dialogues I see today – I did all that 20 years ago! Even people’s hot presses have also been changed."

Shweta played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kayy. She participated in Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the winner, becoming the first female winner of the series. She also participated in reality shows including Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta was recently seen in Indian Police Force, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. The cop action drama marks the director’s digital directorial debut.