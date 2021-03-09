IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari tells daughter Palak to fight against domestic violence: 'Hope my experiences become a guiding light'
Shweta Tiwari wants her daughter Palak to speak up against domestic violence.(Instagram)
Shweta Tiwari wants her daughter Palak to speak up against domestic violence.(Instagram)
tv

Shweta Tiwari tells daughter Palak to fight against domestic violence: 'Hope my experiences become a guiding light'

  • In a special video for International Women's Day, Shweta Tiwari addresses her daughter Palak and remembers her own fight against domestic violence. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari shared a note and a video for her daughter Palak, on International Women's Day on Monday. Assuring that she will always be there for Palak, she asked her daughter to fight her own battles nevertheless. Shweta, who had accused her husband of domestic violence, spoke about the need to speak against it. Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007, after nine years of marriage.

Remembering her own fight with domestic violence, Shweta said in the new video, "I have been through a lot in life, and at every step when I felt vulnerable, I pulled myself together to gather the courage and stand up for what is right, for the sake of my daughter. She has seen me through the thick and thin of my journey, has only grown up to be stronger today."

Shweta said in the video that many women face domestic violence but do not speak up against it as they believe it may impact their kids. "But, if you remain silent, your kids will learn to remain silent. They will learn to accept domestic violence. And, if you take a step against it, your kids will become strong and be able to differentiate between wrong and right.

The TV actor revealed there were many people who discouraged her from taking the step, and the impact it will have on her children. She added, “They still criticise me for taking a step against domestic violence. But whatever I did, made my daughter intelligent and strong. I just want to tell my daughter, I am always with you, but you need to fight your own battles.

She further told her daughter, "I may not always be around to be your shield, but I hope my experiences and right actions become a guiding light in your life, where you find the strength and integrity to face any situation. Unless you fight for yourself, people will not believe you."

Shweta wrote with the video, "Dear Daughter: On this Women’s Day, I wish you all the strength, courage and integrity for you to fight your life’s battles. I hope my experiences and right actions become a guidepost as you navigate through life’s obstacles."


"To all the women out there: Don’t carry on silently when you are undergoing domestic abuse. Speak up, at least for your daughter’s sake, so that she doesn’t learn to remain silent when, God forbid, her life’s ship hits the rocks. Dial 181 to seek help against domestic violence," she added.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik gives shout-out to Aly Goni for music video, snubs Jasmin Bhasin

Shweta got married her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, in July 2013 and they have a two-year-old son together, named Reyansh Kohli. In 2019, she filed a domestic violence case against Abhinav and has been living separately ever since.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tiwari palak tiwari palak shweta tiwari international women day
Close
Shweta Tiwari wants her daughter Palak to speak up against domestic violence.(Instagram)
Shweta Tiwari wants her daughter Palak to speak up against domestic violence.(Instagram)
tv

Shweta Tiwari asks her daughter to speak up against domestic violence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • In a special video for International Women's Day, Shweta Tiwari addresses her daughter Palak and remembers her own fight against domestic violence. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik gave a shout-out to Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin.
Rubina Dilaik gave a shout-out to Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Rubina Dilaik gives shout-out to Aly Goni for music video, snubs Jasmin Bhasin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik cheered for Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni as the music video of Tera Suit released but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina and Jasmin's relationship soured on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
tv

Kamya shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:28 PM IST
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a bikini photo, along with an empowering message. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is married to Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla is married to Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Abhinav Shukla had reply at the ready when asked how he's so handsome

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He was asked by photographers about his good looks for which he had a classy reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Undated: This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)
Undated: This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)
tv

Fans of The Crown react to Harry-Meghan's interview, want Meghan to play herself

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Fans of Netflix's The Crown took to Twitter following the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here's how they reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simi Garewal is not buying what Meghan Markle said in an Oprah interview.
Simi Garewal is not buying what Meghan Markle said in an Oprah interview.
tv

Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan said, calls her 'evil'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Simi Garewal on Monday said that she doesn't believe what Meghan Markle said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and called the Duchess of Sussex 'evil' for playing the victim and race cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin and Rubina fought on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin and Rubina fought on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin clarifies 'manipulators' tweet was not linked to Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin issue a clarification on Twitter after Rubina Dilaik's fans attacked her. Fans associated her tweet on Sunday about manipulative people with the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan-Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements made by couple

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, which was aired in the US on Monday morning. Here are the biggest revelations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah.
Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah.
tv

Prince Harry says his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Prince Harry has said that his father stopped taking his calls and denied 'blindsiding' his grandmother, the Queen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.
tv

'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US on Monday morning. The Duchess has revealed how the Buckingham Palace was often ready to throw her under the bus to protect other members of the royal family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah,
Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah,
tv

Meghan reveals how Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding to Prince Harry

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Meghan Markle, on her interview with Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry, has revealed details from her royal wedding and the moment she shared with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
tv

Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
tv

Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
tv

Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP