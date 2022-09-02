Sidharth Shukla's mother, sisters attend prayer meet with Brahma Kumari on his first death anniversary

Actor Sidharth Shukla died on September 2, 2021. It's been a year since his death and his memories are still afresh in the hearts of not just his family but also his fans and friends from the industry. On his death anniversary, his mother Rita Shukla, and his sisters, held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris. Also Read: Remembering Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill is taking his legacy ahead, say SidHearts

Several pictures from the prayer meet have surfaced online. Sidharth was an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris and would often attend their meetings with his mother. A fan account shared several photos from the meet on Instagram. In one photo, the family is seen posing with the Brahma Kumaris and in others, his sisters are seen offering prasad to the attendees. Sidharth was 40 at the time of his death. He died after suffering cardiac arrest. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla held a degree in interior designing and started his showbiz journey with modeling. In 2004, he was the runner-up in Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Model contest. He then featured in music videos and began working in advertisements. In 2008, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi.

He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of district collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth then bagged the role of Alia Bhatt's fiance Angad Bedi in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show. After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show. On Bigg Boss, he met his alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON