Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia Rathee to ride a bike on the last day of Broken But Beautiful 3, watch video

  • Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee were seen riding a bike on the sets of their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful. The duo have roped in for the lead roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee recently concluded the shoot of their upcoming show, Broken But Beautiful 3. The actors ended the final day on the set with a bike ride. In a video shared online, the two stars were seen riding a bike on a deserted street.

Sidharth was seated behind Sonia. He appeared to be teaching his co-star how to ride the bike. It is unclear if the moment was from a scene for the show.

Also Read: 'All the girls hit on Sidharth Shukla, that's a problem,' says rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill

Fans took to the comments section of the video. "Sidharth teaching Sonia how to ride a bike is the CUTEST video today," a fan commented. "They look so adorable together," another said. "They both looks on screen so good....just waiting for the series," a third comment read.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. It seems like the makers are exploring a different storyline now, with a change in cast and characters.

“I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one," Sidharth said in a statement in December.

Sonia said, “I was drawn to Rumi’s character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I’m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I’m getting to work with such incredible people! To say I’m excited is an understatement."

