Sonu Nigam imitates fan making bizarre request to him during show, leaves Kapil Sharma in splits. Watch

A new ‘uncensored’ video of Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, Talat Aziz, Ash King and Sameer Khan was shared on YouTube on Tuesday. Host Kapil Sharma remarked that it seemed like it was Archana Puran Singh’s wedding and the singers had all come to perform.

Archana replied, “Agar yeh sab aaye aur gaaye meri shaadi pe, toh main dobara shaadi karne ke liye taiyaar hoon (If they really attend my wedding and perform, I am ready to get married again).” Kapil teased that she was making an excuse. “Aapka waise hi dil kar raha hai doosri shaadi karne ka (You anyway want to get married again),” he said.

Kapil then showed the singers their Instagram posts and the funny comments on them. Sonu revealed a weird request he got from a fan during one of his live performances. “Jaise ladkiyaan golgappe ya pani puri ki dukaan pe khadi hoke nahi bolti, ‘Bhaiyya, khatta aur daalna thoda sa, thoda meetha aur daalna’? Mere saath waise ho chuka hai (You know how girls go to golgappa stalls and ask for different flavours? The same thing has happened to me),” he shared. He said that he was singing at a private show in Mumbai when a woman in the audience said, “Sonu, more emotions.”

Kapil, Archana and the other singers were in splits at the anecdote. Kapil also asked Shaan about releasing his popular song, Tanha Dil, in a new avatar. “Beech mein na maine bohot saare gaane karne ki koshish ki thi lekin koi bhi nahi chala. Toh maine bola isi ko wapas le aata hoon (I tried singing a lot of other songs but none of them became hits, so I thought let me recreate this one),” the singer joked.