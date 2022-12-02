Step inside Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's new Mumbai home with huge drawing room, pendant lights. See pics

Actor Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary gave their fans a glimpse inside their new home. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared a string of photos. In the post, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary gave a peek of their huge drawing room. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee replies as woman asks about her quick recovery after C-section)

The couple smiled and gave different poses for the camera as they stood in the room. A few carpenters worked in the room while the couple looked on. The room was painted cream with several pendant lights seen in the photo.

A balcony was next to the room with grey drapes hanging over the glass panels. A few incomplete cabinets were also seen in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, "Cheers to new beginning (folded hands and smiling emoji). Om Om Namah Shivay (folded hands and nazar amulet emojis)....."

They also added the hashtags--Gurbina, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary and Friday vibes. Reacting to the post, several celebrities including Darshan Kumaar, Ihana Dhillon, Tannaz Irani, and Delnaaz Irani congratulated the couple.

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on November 11. On Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April this year. They announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months after they welcomed her. Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011.

Fans saw them together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. They have featured on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He has also appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan.

