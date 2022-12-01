Debina Bonnerjee replies as woman asks about her quick recovery after C-section

Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram and shared her experience of recovery after C-section delivery of her second daughter. Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on November 11. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and asked lactating mothers to share their experiences. She posted a series of responses she got and shared her experience as well. She talked about speedy recovery after C-section delivery, lactation and breastfeeding. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee gives birth to second daughter, Gurmeet Choudhary asks for privacy: ‘Our baby has come sooner than due')

A women expressed her fear of getting C section, to which Debina wrote via Instagram Stories, “Nothing to worry at all…medical facilities have become so advanced. You will be better from the very next day. Another person said a woman should be stress free as stress affect the milk flow. Debina replied, “Very true…I was not even expecting this time around..and I started lactating..surprised and fulfilling. She gave an account of her daughter's sleeping time and said, “My little girl sleeps peacefully during the day…and at night full wide awake with open eyes."

Debina Bonnerjee shares her experiences post delivery of second daughter.

In the series of Stories, a new mother said, “Hello mam…jitni fast apne recovery kri hai C section ke baad mai utni jaldi recover nhi kar paayi (The way you have recovered after C-section delivery, I am not able to recover that fast).” Debina said, “Sometimes, you have to push yourself slightly. In my case I have to get up quickly cos I can't keep in bed for long. I have to spend time with Liu (Lianna).”

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna on April 3 this year. On Instagram, they had posted a clip with their baby announcement, and written, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

Recently, Debina shared the first picture of her second daughter and dedicated a poem to her. The first picture of hers with her baby girl received a lot of love from fans. She did not show the face of her newborn and hid it with an emoji.

