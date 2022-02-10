Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Step inside Mouni Roy's honeymoon resort in Gulmarg, which costs 32k per day. Check out the stunning view

Here's a look at the luxurious hotel in Gulmarg which seems to have turned a new favourite among celebrities like Mouni Roy and Sara Ali Khan.
Mouni Roy has shared pictures from her honeymoon destination in Gulmarg. 
Published on Feb 10, 2022 03:56 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After the longest time of flocking to the Maldives, the celebrities are heading to the mountains to enjoy the snowfall in Kashmir. From Sara Ali Khan joining brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends on a trip to snow-covered mountains to Mouni Roy chosing Gulmarg as her honeymoon destination, ‘heaven on earth’ Kashmir is the new favourite among the Bollywood celebs since a few weeks. 

Both Sara and Mouni shared several pictures and videos from their time in Gulmarg where they stayed at The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa, a five star hotel in the midst of snow-covered mountains. Mouni shared the latest glimpse of the luxurious resort on Thursday when she surprised her fans by dropping pictures of her sitting by the pool with snow covered Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas in the backdrop, separated by glass walls.

RELATED STORIES

Mouni, who is on her honeymoon with husband Suraj Nambiar, shared pictures of her sitting by the pool at the hotel and captioned them, “Baby, it's cold outside…”

The hotel boasts of views of the Affarwat peaks of the Pir Panjal Mountain Range in the Himalayas which can be comfortably enjoyed from the comforts of resort through big glass windows. During the day, the guests can go for skiing on the snow-covered mountains.

New reservations are open only after April 15 with rooms ranging from 32,800 in April to 24,700 and then 22,400 May onwards. 

Also read: Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her ‘SunMoon’ with husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir, claims he stole her jumper. See pics

The place serves Kashmiri as well as international cuisines and has a terrace restaurant as well. Guests can also play table tennis and snooker besides going for a swim at the hotel pool. The place is only a 10-minute walk from the famous Gulmarg Gondola, which takes guests to Kongdoori Mountain. It is also 10-minute drive from the nearby golf course while the Srinagar Airport is 59.9 km away.

Topics
mouni roy sara ali khan gulmarg snowfall jammu and kashmir
