Stephen Colbert best moments, most memorable interviews as Late Show host bids goodbye

After 11 years behind the Late Show desk, Stephen Colbert is signing off following CBS's decision to cancel the program. This brings an end to one of late-night television’s most memorable eras.

Stephen Colbert during The Late Show on CBS, delivered several memorable celebrity interviews and viral late-night moments across his 11-year run.(Getty Images via AFP)

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From emotional celebrity conversations to viral comedy moments, Colbert’s journey as host produced several unforgettable interviews that connected with audiences around the world. Here are some of the best moments of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Also read: Why CBS is canceling Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. Real reason revealed

1. Joe Biden’s emotional interview about grief and faith

One of the best moments of Colbert’s Late Show era came during his personal conversation with then-Vice President Joe Biden. The interview focused less on politics and more on grief, faith and family loss following the death of Biden’s son Beau. The program was broadcast on September 11, 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} The conversation reached the heart of the audience because both of them talked about personal suffering rather than politics. Colbert also spoke openly about losing his father and brothers in a plane crash during childhood. Their emotional exchange became one of the most praised interviews in modern late-night television. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversation reached the heart of the audience because both of them talked about personal suffering rather than politics. Colbert also spoke openly about losing his father and brothers in a plane crash during childhood. Their emotional exchange became one of the most praised interviews in modern late-night television. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Jon Stewart’s reunion appearances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Jon Stewart’s reunion appearances {{/usCountry}}

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Colbert’s on-screen chemistry with former Daily Show colleague Jon Stewart regularly produced some of the show’s funniest and sharpest political conversations.

Their reunion interviews often mixed nostalgia, political commentary and satirical humor, reminding viewers of the influential comedy partnership.

3. Andrew Garfield’s heartbreaking discussion about grief

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Andrew Garfield’s appearance while promoting Tick, Tick… Boom! evolved into one of the show’s most emotional viral moments.

During the interview, Garfield reflected on the death of his mother and described grief as “all the unexpressed love.” Colbert’s empathetic response and willingness to allow emotional silence transformed the segment into one of the most widely shared clips from the show.

4. Dua Lipa’s philosophical conversation with Colbert

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Dua Lipa’s interview unexpectedly shifted into a thoughtful discussion about happiness, ambition, spirituality and purpose rather than a standard celebrity promotional segment.

The question asked by Dua Lipa, “How does your faith overlap with your comedy?” And Colbert's answer was the highlight of that day.

5. Colbert’s emotional pandemic episode with wife Evie

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One of the best moments of the show comes from the episode with his wife, Evie McGee. Colbert credited his wife for helping him to conduct the show during the Covid -19 pandemic period

6. David Letterman’s return to The Late Show

Former Late Show host David Letterman returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater during Colbert’s farewell stretch, creating one of the show’s most nostalgic moments.

The appearance blended chaos, comedy and sentimentality as Letterman and Colbert reflected on late-night television history while jokingly damaging CBS property in a now-viral segment.

7. Magic Johnson’s memorable appearance

In 2021, NBA legend Magic Johnson helped deliver one of Colbert’s most engaging sports-centered interviews, discussing leadership, competition, business and his legacy beyond basketball.

The conversation stood out because of its engaging content. He also shared a playing experience with former President Barack Obama.

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As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert comes to an end, Colbert leaves behind a legacy defined not only by political satire, but also by empathy, curiosity and conversations that often felt far more personal than traditional late-night television.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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