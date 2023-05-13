Studio where Tunisha Sharma was filming before death destroyed by massive fire

The Bhajanlal Studios where television actor Tunisha Sharma was found unconscious and later died was destroyed by a massive fire in the wee hours of Saturday. Tunisha was filming for Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul at the studio with co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan when she died by suicide on December 24 last year. It was situated in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Also read: Tunisha Sharma's mom Vanita reacts to Sheezan Khan starring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Tunisha Sharma was filming Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul at Bhajanlal Studios at the time of her death last year.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight. According to PTI, the fire was put out by around 4 am on Saturday, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Hours after Tunisha's death, Sheezan was arrested the next day on the charge of abetment. He walked out of jail on March 5 after securing bail. He is currently in South Africa to take part in the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. He was recently allowed by the court to travel abroad.

In his order earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge, Vasai, RD Deshpande said Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra had submitted that he was the lead actor in the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul but lost the project after his arrest in the case and became jobless.

Sheezan said he has now received an offer for a reality show for which he is required to shoot in the Republic of South Africa between May 10, 2023, and July 6, 2023. He urged the court to permit him to fly abroad on the grounds that he has a family to support, said the order.

The actor also contended that “the right to travel abroad has been declared as an important basic human right by Hon'ble Apex Court in the catena of decisions, for it nourishes independent and self determining creative character of the individual”. The court held that the actor cannot be prevented from going abroad for the purpose of employment.

(With PTI inputs)

