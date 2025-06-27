Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Sudhanshu Pandey slams Ram Kapoor’s remarks as ‘mentally unstable’, apologises to women on behalf of TV industry

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Jun 27, 2025 11:30 AM IST

Sudhanshu Pandey criticized Ram Kapoor's inappropriate comments during a promotional event, labeling them as indicative of mental instability.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has addressed the recent controversy involving fellow actor Ram Kapoor, who came under fire for making inappropriate comments during the promotional tour of his new show Mistry. Following the incident, streaming platform JioHotstar reportedly removed Ram from all further publicity activities related to the series. (Also read: Ram Kapoor breaks silence on being removed from Mistry promotions for inappropriate comments: Don’t mean to be offensive)

Sudhanshu Pandey condemned Ram Kapoor’s inappropriate comments while promoting Mistry.
Sudhanshu Pandey condemned Ram Kapoor’s inappropriate comments while promoting Mistry.

Sudhanshu apologises to women on behalf of TV industry

Speaking to FilmiBeat, Sudhanshu did not hold back in criticising the remarks allegedly made by Ram, calling them a reflection of "mansik asthirta" — or mental instability. He expressed disappointment over the situation, especially given Ram’s long-standing stature in the television industry.

“Firstly, Ram is damaging his own image by making such comments. Secondly, one must be mentally unstable to say such things, particularly when referring to a woman who is in close proximity. A decent individual should always treat others, especially women, with respect. If Ram has indeed said something like this, then I sincerely apologise on behalf of our entire industry.”

Ram Kapoor's inappropriate remarks

Ram Kapoor was recently dropped from the promotional campaign of his upcoming show Mistry following a series of inappropriate and sexually suggestive comments directed at members of the publicist and marketing teams. 

In response, Ram acknowledged that he made the comments in question but maintained that they were not intended to offend anyone.

Ram made an offhand joke about kissing a male member of the marketing team and made a comment suggesting that his mother "should have gone to sleep" instead of conceiving him. 

The actor reportedly likened the press interview experience to being “gang-raped,” and made additional inappropriate references to sexual positions in front of a journalist. He also reportedly commented on the attire of female crew members present at the event, saying, “If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?”

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On