Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26.
Sugandha Mishra is a 'caring wife' as she offers the perfect idea for husband Sanket Bhosale's morning tea. Watch

  • Sugandha Mishra wants Sanket Bhosale to prepare tea and has all the instructions ready for him in this hilarious new video he has shared online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 09:21 AM IST

TV actor-comedian Sanket Bhosale recently married co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sugandha Mishra. It has been just a few days since they tied the knot, but the couple is already into husband-wife jokes, his new post reveals. They got married on April 26.

He has posted a new video on Instagram which shows Sugandha wishing Sanket a good morning before asking if he needs some tea. "Chai peeni hai? Light ya strong (Do you want to drink tea? Do you want it light or strong?)?," she asks. He replies that he'd like some strong tea and Sugandha advises him, "To, chaipatti do chamacch, doodh ekdum thoda sa daalna. Jaao (Then add two spoons of tea leaves and use very little amount of milk. Go)."

Sanket, still in bed, with his blanket wrapped around his face, is shocked as Sugandha's "Jao" plays in loop. Sugandha is seen dressed in blue, with a coffee mug in her hand during the entire conversation.


He captioned the video, "#shaadi ke baad," and pasted a few emojis. Sugandha was among the first ones to respond and she wrote, "Jao... jao... jao...(Go, go, go)." Sanket also replied to her and wrote, "@sugandhamishra23 on the way."

The post was flooded with comments from their industry colleagues and friends. Milind Gadagkar commented, "Ab mil kar banao videos.. aur mil kar hasao (Now you can make videos together and make people laugh)." Comedian Adnan Sajid Khan also wrote, "@drrrsanket ...Aaila bacho ab kahin balon mai tel na lag jayen warna apke ghane badlon jaise baal ka kya hoga (Be safe! I fear what will happen to your thick hair?) ...just joking God bless you both."

