Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai gets UA certificate from CBFC without any cuts

Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is the only film slated for theatrical release this month, and the makers have now secured the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate for screening of the film in theatres. The Prabhudheva movie made it through the board without any cuts.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai bagged the UA certificate on April 26, without any edits suggested by the board. It will release on the occasion of Eid, May 13. The UA certification means the movie is fit for screening for all age groups, with parental guidance.

CBFC's certification of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.





The film will have a simultaneous release on digital platforms, including DTH services as well as pay-per-view OTT platforms. Announcing the dual release, a spokesperson for Salman Khan Films had said, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times,” the spokesperson added.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Randeep plays the antagonist in the film. Talking about his role in the film, Randeep Hooda recently said in a press statement, "I have played several grey characters in my career. Hence, it was an exciting experience to go completely black inside and out on this one. Getting into the nature of Rana (Randeep's character) had more to do with the look and swag than other aspects. This is my third collaboration with Salman, and it was fun and exciting as always."

