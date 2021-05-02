Sugandha Mishra shows off her bridal swag in new pics from her wedding
- Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale's wedding celebrations are far from over. On Sunday, the comedian shared new pictures of her wedding look. See here.
Comedian Sugandha Mishra shared two new pictures from her wedding on Sunday. Sugandha was seen striking a dance pose in the pictures.
Sharing them, she wrote: "Sugz ka swag." Dressed in bridal finery, Sugandha is seen in a Bhangra dance pose. While her lehenga choli and jewellery have been seen in previous pictures, in these she is also seen sporting a pair of sunglasses for fun.
A number of fans wrote in to wish her. One said: "Happy married life Beauty. " Another said: "Soni kuddi." Another comment read: "So cute."
On April 26, Sugandha married her long-time boyfriend Dr Sanket in a private ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Since then, she has been sharing pictures from the wedding, haldi, ring ceremony and mehendi functions.
Announcing the date of their wedding, she had written: "Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021."
Sugandha has had a long career in television. It was with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008 that she gained recognition. Later, as Vidyavati (teacher) The Kapil Sharma Show, she became a popular figure.
Talking about the challenges she faced as a female comedian, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “It’s more difficult for a good-looking girl to enter comedy, because such girls usually want to do acting first and look pretty. As a comedian you may have to look bad too, to justify your character, but good-looking girls often face this conflict...whether they should do it or not."