Sugandha Mishra shows off her bridal swag in new pics from her wedding

Comedian Sugandha Mishra shared two new pictures from her wedding on Sunday. Sugandha was seen striking a dance pose in the pictures.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Sugz ka swag." Dressed in bridal finery, Sugandha is seen in a Bhangra dance pose. While her lehenga choli and jewellery have been seen in previous pictures, in these she is also seen sporting a pair of sunglasses for fun.

A number of fans wrote in to wish her. One said: "Happy married life Beauty. " Another said: "Soni kuddi." Another comment read: "So cute."





On April 26, Sugandha married her long-time boyfriend Dr Sanket in a private ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Since then, she has been sharing pictures from the wedding, haldi, ring ceremony and mehendi functions.

Announcing the date of their wedding, she had written: "Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021."

Sugandha has had a long career in television. It was with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008 that she gained recognition. Later, as Vidyavati (teacher) The Kapil Sharma Show, she became a popular figure.

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

Talking about the challenges she faced as a female comedian, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “It’s more difficult for a good-looking girl to enter comedy, because such girls usually want to do acting first and look pretty. As a comedian you may have to look bad too, to justify your character, but good-looking girls often face this conflict...whether they should do it or not."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON