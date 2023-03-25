Sunil Grover says he doubted himself after being replaced from a show in 3 days: 'Mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha'

Actor, comedian Sunil Grover recently talked about going through a difficult time, which lasted for a month, after he was replaced in a show. He said he was removed within three days of working on it. He also added that he wasn't even informed about his removal and it left him doubting himself. Also read: Sunil Grover shares funny video of him 'selling' jewelry on road When Sunil Grover was replaced in a show and doubted himself.

Sunil Grover is best known as Gutthi on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil. He became a household name for playing the role of Dr Mashhoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show, which he later quit following his infamous tiff with Kapil Sharma. Besides these, he also appeared in several films, including Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Baaghi and Bharat among others.

Recalling the time when he got replaced, Sunil Grover told ETimes, "Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe. I had immense self doubt, mujhe ni lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga. Toh main ek shell mein chala gaya tha almost one month ke liye. Then I thought may be I will not pursue it but then I don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness which made me say, ‘chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai‘. (There was a show in which I got replaced within 3 days and they didn’t even tell me. I got to know through someone else. I didn’t feel that I could ever go back and work with the same people. I had gone in a shell for almost a month and I thought I will never pursue this. I don’t know what kind of stubbornness made me want to try again.)”

When mentioned his huge popularity on social media, including over 6 million fans on Instagram, Sunil added, "Main sabse request karta hun ki please don’t judge yourself from kitne followers, kitne comments hain. Ye aapki self worth decide karega. Please don’t do that. Maine kayi logo ko depression mein jaate hue dekha hai iss wajeh se. (I want to request everyone to never judge yourself based on the number of followers. Only your self worth can decide that. I have seen many people go into depression because of that).”

Sunil was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta's Goodbye. He will now be seen as a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON