Survivor 45 recap: Who went home tonight?
Across the first three episodes of Survivor 45, the cast has demonstrated unwavering determination in their gameplay. Alliances began to crumble when certain players were exposed red-handed, clutching their hidden advantages.
A surprise tribe raid provided a player with invaluable insight into the dynamics of another group. These developments led to a climactic tribal council, resulting in a shocking vote that left one player's game completely upended.
Sabiyah Broderick
Throughout the initial week of Survivor 45, Sabiyah emerged as the dominant force. As the Lulu tribe faced depletion, she ascended to a position of authority within the group, bolstered by her discovery of an immunity idol. After their third consecutive visit to Tribal Council, Sabiyah devised a cunning scheme to blindside her closest ally, Kaleb, viewing him as a formidable threat. Her critical misstep lay in her earlier decision to keep Emily in the game, who ultimately proved to be her Achilles' heel.
Sabiyah made a bold choice to withhold her vote, aiming to preserve her idol until the merge. But, she miscalculated the alliance between Emily and Kaleb, and they united to orchestrate a blindsiding move that sent Sabiyah packing, leaving with an idol still in her possession.
Austin successfully executed his objectives, with the support of his allies, and managed to secure the idol hidden within his camp. However, there's a unique twist to this season's idols: they are only valid for a single Tribal Council. Players also have the option to forfeit their vote to extend the idol's power throughout the pre-merge phase. An even more daring choice is to relinquish two votes, granting the idol its traditional strength, lasting until the Final Five. Despite acquiring her idol, Sabiyah's journey took an unexpected turn as she was ousted from the game while still in possession of it.
Furthermore, Kaleb's triumph in the Reward Challenge granted him the role of ambassador, allowing him to raid the Reba tribe's camp.
In addition, he received the 'Goodwill Advantage,' a unique opportunity to restore a forfeited vote.
Kaleb chose to bestow this advantage upon Drew.
Which contestants are still in the running on Survivor 45?
Austin Li Coon
Brandon "Brando" Meyer
Bruce Perreault
Dee Valladares
Drew Basile
Emily Flippen
Janani "J. Maya" Krishnan-Ja
Jake O'Kane
Julie Alley
Kaleb Gebrewold
Katurah Topps
Kellie Nalbandian
Kendra McQuarrie
Sean Edwards
Nicholas "Sifu" Alsupch
