Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh hospitalised, shares video: ‘Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai’

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who became famous for playing Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalised. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gurucharan shared a video of himself as he rested on the hospital bed. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh hit with ‘unprofessionalism’ allegations: ‘He wants Asit Modi to fire Balwinder’) Gurucharan Singh shared a video from the hospital.

Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh hospitalised

In the video, Gurucharan said that he was very unwell. The actor also gave a glimpse of his hospital room. He panned the camera towards his hand on which a cannula was seen. The actor was seen wearing a yellow and blue shirt. He wrapped himself in a shawl.

What Gurucharan said about his health

The actor started the video by saying, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)." He then wished his fans for Gurpurab. Gurucharan continued, "My blood tests have been done. I will update you about my health soon. Haalat dekho (See my condition)." He, however, didn't reveal the reason for getting hospitalised.

Sharing the caption, Gurucharan wrote, “DHAN DHAN SAHEB SIRI GURU GOBIND SINGH SAHEB MAHARAJ JI DE GURPURAB DIYA LAKH LAKH CRORE CRORE WADHAIYA Ji (folded hands emojis). Kal GURPURAB te GURU SAHEB Ji ne mainu nava jeewan Bakshia, GURU SAHEB Ji nu Unlimited Infinite times Dhanvaad (Yesterday on Guru Purab, Guru Sahebji gave me a new lease on life. I thank him infinite times).”

"Ji te App saaria nu jinna de GURU SAHEB ji di Kirpa sadke Ajj aap Ji de saamne zinda haan, sabnu dilo namahkaar te Dhanvaad. Thank you to Everyone. RAB RAKHA G, TE, WAHEGURU G MEHAR KARAN G, WAHEGURU JI KA KHALSA WAHEGURU JI KI FATEH," he concluded.

Last year Gurucharan disappeared for weeks

Gurucharan made headlines in 2024 after he went missing in April. He returned to his Delhi home in May and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues, which led him to go on a "spiritual journey."

In April, Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. According to his father's statement, Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. But he never reached the city.

During the initial investigation, the police also found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a sound fiscal state.

Gurcharan in TMKOC

Gurcharan played Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until 2012, but returned in 2013 due to his fans' demand. He finally left the show in 2020. Balwinder Singh Suri replaced him.