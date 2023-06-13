Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monika Bhadoriya says Disha Vakani faced bad behaviour on sets

Actor Monika Bhadoriya, who has come forward and leveled allegations against the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has now dropped hints that even Disha Vakani may have quit the show for reasons more than just payment issues. Disha was the first famous face to leave the popular family comedy show. Monika essayed the role of Baga’s love interest Bawri. (Also read: Monika Bhadoriya says she was suicidal while working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) Monika Bhadoriya talks about Disha Vakani's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Over the past few months, several actors have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and a few of them have cited ill-treatment, harassment, and payment issues as some of the reasons behind their exit. Years after Disha Vakani took her maternity break (which never ended in her comeback), Shailesh Lodha left the show earlier this year.

Monika on Disha Vakani's exit

Asked if Disha also received bad treatment on sets, Monika told Bollywood Bubble, "I don't want to comment on her. Maybe. Hoga...kuch toh aisa bura laga hi hoga. Aapko koi accha pay kar raha hai aur bula raha hai baar baar aap nahi aana chahte ho toh yehi reason honge na aur kya ho sakta hai (Must be something. If someone calls you repeatedly and also offers good money and you still do not want to return…why else would one you do that)?"

Disha's exit

Disha Vakani took a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when her character Dayaben was at the peak of her popularity. She welcomed her first child, daughter Stitu Padia in 2017 and took maternity leaves. Instead of joining back on the show, she kept delaying it. Rumours and speculations kept doing the rounds for many years and it was only last year that Asit Modi confirmed that Disha will not return to the show.

Monika Bhadoriya on TMKOC

Monika Bhadoriya labelled her days on the sets of the show as “hell” in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times. “I would spend the night at the hospital and they would call me early in the morning for a shoot. Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, I had nothing to do.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON