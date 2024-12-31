Tannaz Irani on health crisis which left her in a wheelchair: ‘I didn’t want to live anymore’

Actor Tannaz Irani has opened up about a particularly challenging period in her life, recalling how a series of health issues in 2021 left her wheelchair-bound for an extended time. Reflecting on that difficult phase, Tannaz revealed on Inner Habit podcast that her struggles took a toll on her mental well-being. Also read: Tannaz Irani says she was informed on a ‘random call’ about being replaced in Apna Time Bhi Aayega Tannaz Irani spoke about her health struggle when she made an appearance on Inner Habit podcast.

Tannaz Irani reveals

She said, “I had a problem with walking in 2021. I was wondering if it’s just a patch or maybe I put on too much weight and I was thinking of going to a chiropractor. I kept thinking ‘What’s wrong with this hip?’ I just couldn’t get the better of it. Because I thought I was putting on a lot of weight, I joined the MMA which increased the severity of the problem... So, I went and got my back checked, thinking something was wrong with my spine and did that treatment for almost three months. My back became ok, but I still couldn’t put weight on my leg. Then I started limping and that too in a very odd manner. Then I had to take a couple of MRIs because my knees started giving away because of the odd movements. By then, everything was compromised in my body: my ankles, knees and back."

Going on wheelchair

The actor looked back at a vacation abroad where she had to rely on a wheelchair. She said that every time she used to go out in the evening, she would crawl back to her room with severe pain. She was always on painkillers.

Finally, Tannaz underwent hip replacement surgery. She shared, “After the surgery, on day zero, when they made me stand up, I realised that one leg was longer than the other, and I completely freaked out. I screamed, not out loud, but from the bottom of my heart. I just couldn’t believe, for my entire life, I have to walk like this. I felt that this was a cruel joke that somebody was playing on me. I didn’t even want to live anymore."

Tannaz made her on-screen debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She was then seen in films such as Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Kuch Naa Kaho and 36 China Town.