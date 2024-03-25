Tejasswi Prakash plays Holi wearing a mask, has a gala time with friends abroad. See pics

Tejasswi Prakash made sure to celebrate Holi amid her vacation in the US. The actor was seen having a gala time with her friends and family abroad and even wore a mask in the pictures and videos that surfaced on Instagram. She also shared a couple of fun videos on her own Instagram Stories. (Also read: Karan Kundrra says he and Tejasswi Prakash have high goals: 'We aren't nibba-nibbis') Tejasswi Prakash in the pictures and videos shared by her friends.

Tejasswi enjoys Holi with friends

Some of Tejasswi's friends shared videos of her applying colours to their friends. Tejasswi was seen in a white top with black stripes and had a blue and white cap on her head. In the video, she comes running towards her friend and applies colour on her face and says, “Happy Holi!” In another picture, she is seen wearing a mask with colours on her face. Tejasswi also shared a picture with her friends on her Instagram Stories.

Tejasswi Prakash via her Instagram Stories.

Tejasswi recently shared a bunch of romantic pictures with boyfriend Karan Kundra on her Instagram. “Happy valentines sunny @kkundrra to all those who found love, never take it for granted… And to the ones looking, I hope you all get to experience love ,companionship, respect, team, solace, safe and fulfilment the way I do today…” she wrote in the caption.

Tejasswi and Karan met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and began dating. She was last seen in Naagin 6, where she plays the lead role. She also had an appearance as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, alongside Karan Kundra. Meanwhile, Karan had a notable role in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

