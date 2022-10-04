Tejasswi Prakash says 'better to be sure than sorry' about marriage, advises girls to 'take all the time you need'

Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss co-contestant Karan Kundrra for a while now. The two have been facing questions about when they are getting married. On Monday, Tejasswi had a rather hilarious response to such questions. The actor also shared a word of advice for all the girls facing this question. Also read: Karan Kundrra reacts to Tejasswi Prakash flaunting huge diamond ring in new pics

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi shared her rendition of a popular meme these days, where she lip-synced to the lyrics, “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe nahi pooch na (I don’t know, don’t ask me).” She wrote ‘Paps: shaadi kab hogi’ at the top, implying that her reaction is to the paparazzi constantly asking her when she and Karan are tying the knot.

In the video’s caption, Tejasswi shared some nuggets of wisdom for other girls facing this question or dilemma. She wrote, “But on a serious note, it’s always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.”

Tejasswi and Karan met on Bogg Boss 15 last year, where they fell in love and began dating. They have continued their relationship outside the house as well. In the last few months, Karan has given several statements that they plan to marry soon and are looking for the right time. This has led to paparazzi and even fans asking the couple about their wedding date every now and then.

Tejasswi is currently working in Naagin 6, where she plays the lead role. She was also seen as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, alongside Karan Kundrra. Karan was last seen in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, where he had a supporting role. He has since made special appearances on TV shows like Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show.

