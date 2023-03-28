The Bachelor finale: Zach Shallcross proposes to Kaity Biggar in live finale

The Bachelor has always been a fan-favourite show, with millions of viewers tuning in each season to watch the drama unfold. And this season was no different, as we saw Zach Shallcross hand out his final rose and propose to Kaity Biggar during the live finale of The Bachelor on Monday, March 27. The couple gave an update on their relationship during the After the Final Rose special, confirming that they are still going strong and planning to move in together in Austin this summer. Zach Shallcross handed out his final rose and proposed to Kaity Biggar during the live finale of The Bachelor.(Twitter/BachelorABC)

Behind the scenes: Zach reveals how he knew Kaity was the one

Zach, 26, revealed during the show that he knew Kaity was the one for him when he saw her at the last chance date. He said, “When I saw her, I thought to myself, ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. And I want to spend the rest of my life with this woman. ’” Despite having to keep his feelings a secret until the finale, Zach said that he just knew Kaity was the one for him.

Zach and Kaity plan to get married in 2025

And it seems like Kaity feels the same way. The couple revealed that they are planning to get married in 2025, giving themselves time to enjoy “the little things” before they tie the knot. When asked about the sex week drama that occurred during the season, the couple said that they have amazing communication and came out stronger because of it.

Kaity admitted the episode was difficult to watch and said, “But you know what? Zach and I have amazing communication. We just have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger, and that is all I could have ever wanted in that situation.”

Kaity also showed her support for Gabi Elnicki, Zach’s former flame, after the episode aired. She took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them together, writing, “Beyond grateful for this incredible [woman] and our friendship… Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine. ”

It’s clear that Zach and Kaity have a strong bond, and their communication skills have helped them navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. And while some fans may have been disappointed with the sex week drama, it’s refreshing to see a couple that is willing to work through their issues and come out stronger on the other side.

Love beyond the show: Zach and Kaity ready to take on new challenges together

But Zach and Kaity seem determined to make their relationship work, and their commitment to each other is evident. Moving in together is a big step for any couple, but they seem ready to take on whatever challenges come their way.

Of course, there will always be naysayers and critics of The Bachelor franchise, who argue that the show is nothing more than scripted drama and fake relationships. But for fans of the show, it’s more than just entertainment – it’s a chance to see real people find love and make lasting connections.

