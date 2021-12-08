The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda jokes about Zeenat Aman's Samundar Mein Naha Ke song, says ‘I got an itch’

Kapil Sharma was recently joined by three yesteryear actors - Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon and Anita Raaj - on The Kapil Sharma Show. The new promo of the upcoming weekend episode shows him cracking jokes on their work in the film industry.

The promo starts with the three veteran actors arriving on stage. Kapil jokes about Anita's leather pants, asking if she has come in a car or on a horse. He further talks about Zeenat's ‘dhamakedar’ entry in films, in a ‘western avatar.' He says in Hindi, "The lead actor used to be a village girl with dacoits behind her. However, when Zeenat arrived, they couldn't afford her." He even asks the audience to search online to check that in the eighties movies, it's mostly the dacoits who surrendered.

Shifting his attention to Poonam, Kapil talks about her 1984 film Soni Mahiwal. Speaking in Hindi, Kapil jokes Sunny Deol did romance in the film only for her sake. After that, he only starred in action films.

The promo then shows Krushna Abhishek arriving on stage dressed as Mithun Chakraborty in a golden shirt and pants. He then dances to I Am a Disco Dancer song. The promo also shows Kapil reading funny comments on the social media posts of Anita and Poonam.

Soon after, Kiku Sharda arrives in a pyjama and blazer and talks to Zeenat about her hit song, Samundar Mein Naha Ke. Referring to the lyrics of the song - “Samundar mein nahaake aur bhi namakin ho gayi ho” - he says that she became salty after taking a dip in the sea but the same didn't happen with him. Kiku joked that the sea water give him itching all over the body. He then went on to dance on to the song with the actors.