Krushna Abhishek left Rani Mukerji in tears on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch behind-the-scenes video

Archana Puran Singh has shared a behind-the-scene video from Rani Mukerji's episode when the actor had to take a break from the shoot to control her laughter as well as her tears. Rani had tears in her eyes after she laughed uncontrollably at Krushna Abhishek's comic act and had to ask for a touch up.

Archana shared a video from the day along with an appreciation note for Krushna. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Behind the scenes. Appreciation for the oh so talented @krushna30. I have watched him for more than a decade now. And seen him blossom and grow from strength to hilarious strength! May the force always be with you and may you never lose the mischief and innocence that makes your comedy wicked and endearing both. #krushnaabhishek #kapilsharmashow."

The video shows Rani getting a touch up during a break. She is seen talking to Krushna who is in the guise of Amitabh Bachchan. She tells him that they had met the real Amitabh Bachchan just a day before when they visited the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Despite a break, Krushna didn't come out of his character and told Rani in Amitabh's voice, "25 lakh rupya jeete they aap, sab khali ho gya kujh bacha hi nahi (you had won 25 lakh rupees there, my pockets are empty now, there is nothing left)."

Rani tells Krushna, “Krushna, baba kitna hasaya yar (you made us laugh so much).” Archana can be heard saying in the video that Rani laughed so hard at Krushna's jokes that she had tears in her eyes. The video also shows Saif having a small chat with Krushna, as if appreciating her.

Rani and her Bunty Aur Babli co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi had visited The Kapil Sharma Show several days before to promote their film which released last month.