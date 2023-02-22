The Ultimate Showdown: All you need to know about America's Got Talent: All-Stars Grand Finale

After weeks of electrifying performances and intense competition, America's Got Talent: All-Stars has come to its final episode. The top 11 acts returned to the stage for one last time on February 20, showcasing their incredible talent for a chance to be crowned the first-ever winner of AGT: All-Stars. The final event is going to be one of the most thrilling and exciting talent shows of the year, with guest performances from Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, Terry Fator, Mat Franco, and Voices of Hope. In this article, we bring you everything you need to know about the AGT: All-Stars and what viewers can expect in the season finale on February 27.

What is America's Got Talent: All-Stars?

America's Got Talent: All-Stars is an extension of the widely popular reality talent show, America's Got Talent. It features past winners, finalists, fan favourites, and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises across the globe. These contestants take the stage once more, this time battling it out for the ultimate All-Star title. The competitors come from various backgrounds, including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians, and many more.

The AGT: All-Stars Finalists

The 11 AGT: All-Stars 2023 Finalists who gave their final performance on February 20, 2023 are:

Kodi Lee: Singer from America's Got Talent 2019

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 6(Casey Durkin/NBC)

Ana-Maria Margean: Ventriloquist and winner of Romania's Got Talent 2021

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 5(Trae Patton/NBC)

Tom Ball: Singer from Britain's Got Talent 2022

Advanced by the group Golden Buzzer in Week 5(Trae Patton/NBC)

Aidan McCann: Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2020

Advanced by Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer in Week 4(Trae Patton/NBC)

Power Duo: Aerialists, winners of Philippines Got Talent 2016

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 4(Trae Patton/NBC)

Avery Dixon: Musician from America's Got Talent Season 17

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 3 (Casey Durkin/NBC)

Mike E. Winfield: Comedian from America's Got Talent Season 17

Advanced by Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer in Week 3(Trae Patton/NBC)

Detroit Youth Choir: Choir from America's Got Talent Season 14

Advanced by Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer in Week 2(Trae Patton/NBC)

Light Balance Kids: Dance group from America's Got Talent Season 14

Advanced by Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer in Week 1(Trae Patton/NBC)

Bello Sisters: Hand balancers from America's Got Talent Season 15

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 1(Trae Patton/NBC)

Aidan Bryant: Aerialist from America's Got Talent Season 16

Advanced by the superfan voters in Week 2(Trae Patton/NBC)

The AGT: All-Stars Superfans

The AGT: All-Stars winner is chosen by the loyal viewers, known as the AGT: All-Stars superfans. These superfans were selected from all 50 states in the US and cast their votes using electronic keypads.

In the audition episodes, the superfans chose one act from each night that impressed them the most. Those contestants automatically advanced to the season finale, where they were joined by the judges' Golden Buzzer picks. In the finals, the superfans voted one last time to determine the winner of the "Got Talent" World Champion title.

The Winner of AGT: All-Stars

The winner of AGT: All-Stars will be revealed in the two-hour season finale on February 27. The star-studded finale will include musical performances by Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, and Lindsey Stirling, as well as former Got Talent winners and fan favourites, Terry Fator, Mat Franco, and Voices of Hope.

What is the prize for the AGT: All-Stars Champion?

The winner of AGT: All-Stars will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and the coveted All-Star title. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winner and looking forward to the future of AGT: All-Stars.

AGT: All-Stars Finale Timing and Broadcasting

The AGT: All-Stars finale will air on NBC on February 27, 2023.

As the season finale of America's Got Talent: All-Stars approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winner. The finalists have demonstrated incredible talent and skill over the past few weeks, impressing both the judges and the superfans. The star-studded finale promises to be an exciting event, with guest performances from popular musicians and former Got Talent winners.