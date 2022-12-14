‘Tiger Shroff has been jumping since childhood, now he jumps in films’, says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recalled that he has seen Tiger Shroff since childhood when he used to be an active kid who jumped a lot. Amitabh was speaking on his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, speaking with a contestant about Tiger, his career, and his childhood. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan took gym tips from Salman, Hrithik and Tiger during lockdowns)

After a question about Jackie Shroff's son Tiger, Amitabh said, "Tiger Shroff. Jackie Shroff ke bete ka naam Tiger Shroff, sabko maalum hai. Bahut tandarust hai. Unki paidaish humare samne hui thi, chotu se the itne, tabse kuddi maar rahe hue, ab bade bade hogaye hain, filmon mein kuddi maar rahe hain. Bahut sundar lagte hain woh (Everyone knows Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff is a very healthy man. I saw him grow up, he was so small then. He has been jumping since childhood. Now that he is a grown up, he jumps in films. He looks very beautiful)."

Amitabh then asked contestant Aayash about Tiger's films and the ten-year-old kid said that he has watched Baaghi 3, at least seven or eight times. He also said that he watched the films secretly if doesn't get the permission.

Amitabh is currently seen on KBC and had a theatrical release recently when Uunchai came out. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film marked the filmmaker's first collaboration with Amitabh. It also featured Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Next up, Amitabh will be seen in two films alongside Deepika Padukone. One of these is the Hindi remake of The Intern. The other one is Nag Ashwin's next, Project K, which also features Prabhas. He is also likely to be seen in a few guest appearances.

Tiger, on the other hand, last featured in sequels to his own films Baaghi and Heropanti. The sequel to his debut film, Heropanti 2, released earlier this year while Baaghi 3 came out in 2020.

Tiger now has Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. Ganapath is Vikas Bahl's film and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. Tiger has a special appearance in Atlee's Jawaan that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Tiger will team up with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that also stars Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran and is directed bgy Ali Abbas Zafar.

