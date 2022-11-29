Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff get into a fight over who is the biggest action hero. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a video with Tiger Shroff on Tuesday. Both of them quarreled to prove themselves a better action hero. The actors came face to face and argued over who is the best action hero. Later, Tiger promoted Ayushmann's upcoming movie An Action Hero. Along with fans, many celebrity friends reacted to their video. (Also read: An Action Hero song Jehda Nash: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi's song gets mixed response from fans. Watch)

In the beginning of the video, Tiger Shroff sang Jehda Nasha song from Ayushmann's An Action Hero at a gym. Ayushmann came up to him and said, “Acting ke saath, gaana gaake tu mere pet mai kyu laat maar raha hai bhai (Along with acting, why are you trying your hands on singing, trying to ruin my career)." Then, Tiger stood up and said, “Bhai tu bhi toh action hero kar raha hai (You are also doing an action hero film).” Ayushmann said, “I am trying.” Tiger said, “chal dekhte teri koshish (Let's see your efforts).” Ayushmann accepted his challenge and fought with him. But there was a twist, rather than getting into a physical fight, both of them ended up doing thumb wrestling. Later on, Tiger accepted his defeat and said, “Look's like there is a new action hero in the town, man!" He promoted Ayushmann's film An Action Hero.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue (Two action heroes showing their heroism). Catch #AnActionHero in cinemas this Friday." His actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana dropped fire emoji on the clip. Dancer Shakti Mohan wrote, “Hope no one got injured in this fight (thumbs up and laughing emojis) @ayushmannk @tigerjackieshroff.” Actors Sharib Hashmi commented, “(Face with stuck out tongue emojis) MASSSSST (three red heart emojis)" and Aahana S Kumra dropped laughing emojis. Comedian Sapan Verma also dropped laughing emojis.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Tiger has a beautiful voice.” Another person wrote, “Both are my favourite hero.” Other person commented, “I was expecting dance at the end.” Many fans dropped heart and laughing emojis on the clip.

An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. The trailer of the movie was released on November 11. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Ayushmann. The movie is slated to release on December 2, 2022.

